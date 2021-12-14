19-year-old dies in crash on I-575 in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK — A 19-year-old Woodstock resident is dead after a fatal car accident on I-575 Sunday.

The single vehicle accident occurred Sunday at about 12:30 p.m. on I-575 southbound just south of Highway 92.

According to the Woodstock Police Department, preliminary investigation indicates that the driver, Jasmine Beasley lost control of her vehicle and was not wearing her seatbelt.

Beasley was pronounced dead on the scene. I-575 southbound was shut down for the duration of the on-scene investigation.

According to a GoFundMe page set up on behalf of the family, Beasley survived kidney cancer at an early age.