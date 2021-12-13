Roswell Restaurant Weeks to begin January 20

ROSWELL — Your chance to experience a sampling of Roswell’s finest cuisine returns from Jan. 20 through Feb. 6.

Originally Roswell Restaurant Week, the event has expanded into a multi-week event, giving diners an ample opportunity to experience all the food options the City of Roswell has to offer.

Roswell Restaurant Weeks aims to cultivate and promote the diverse culinary experiences the city has to offer. The event features prix fixe menus at several Roswell restaurants.

While the 2022 lineup is still being fleshed out, it currently includes several Roswell staples, including the ones on the flyer below.

Roswell Restaurant Weeks is an event by Roswell Inc and Visit Roswell.

