Expect thunderstorms throughout Georgia today

The weather may be unseasonably warm today, but that warmer weather is hiding thunderstorms and a cold front right behind it.

Showers and thunderstorms along and just ahead of a cold front will continue to move south and east across much of Georgia through the evening hours.

According to the National Weather Service the remainder of the morning into the early afternoon hours will be the best timing for thunderstorms along and north of the I-85 corridor.

The early afternoon through the early evening hours will be the best timing for thunderstorms south of I-85.

Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe and capable of producing damaging wind gusts. Severe thunderstorms could also be capable of producing a brief tornado and locally heavy rain.