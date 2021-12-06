Chattahoochee Brick Company site one step closer to being preserved

ATLANTA — The former site of The Chattahoochee Brick Company could get a new lease on life thanks to a decision by the Atlanta City Council Monday to preserve green space along the Chattahoochee River and to memorialize the site.

The council approved a measure that will honor the historical and cultural significance of the former Chattahoochee Brick Company property. The Chattahoochee Brick Company, owned by former Atlanta Mayor James English, supplied material for the construction of houses and buildings in Atlanta after the Civil War. The factory relied on forced convict labor – mostly African American men –who endured inhumane working conditions that often turned deadly.

“This is the first of many steps in the process to acquire the historic land,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Through a partnership with The Conservation Fund and the support of City Council, we will preserve greenspace along the Chattahoochee River and create an appropriate memorial to remember and reflect the site’s troubled past.”

At that same meeting, several other initiatives were passed. You can read about them below.

TSPLOST/ Infrastructure Bond:

To address the more than $3 billion in infrastructure needs over the next 20 years, the TSPLOST (Transportation Sales Tax) Referendum and Infrastructure Bond will provide revenue for much needed investments in infrastructure and transportation projects.

“As Atlanta’s population continues to grow, infrastructure must be one of our top priorities over the next several years,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Our city was born as a transportation hub and remains a logistics center for the entire Southern region. A world-class city requires world-class infrastructure to meet demands and improve mobility in an equitable manner.”

If voters approve the renewal of the TSPLOST in Spring of 2022, the City will have an estimated $350 million over five years to invest in Atlanta’s transportation infrastructure, including funding for streets, sidewalks and bridges.

The $400 million Infrastructure Bond will provide funding to replace and expand public safety facilities, recreation facilities, parks and greenspace, and the arts.

Delta Technical Operations Center Lease:

Delta Air Lines has made a commitment that will keep their Technical Operations Center (TOC) in Atlanta for another 30 years, resulting in at least $375 million in rent to the City of Atlanta.

“This agreement ensures that thousands of skilled, high paying technical jobs remain in Atlanta for the next 30 to 50 years,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “It also reinforces Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as the key hub for the airline’s global operations, creating economic opportunity for Atlanta and the region.”

Under the Bottoms’ administration, this renewed lease agreement underscores the airline’s commitment to keeping its 200-acre campus in Atlanta. Along with Delta’s commitment to keep its headquarters here until 2036, this agreement also underscores the airline’s confidence in working with the City of Atlanta and its management of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). Delta’s TOC is the largest and most sophisticated aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facility in North America, and one of the largest in the World.

Corrections Officer Pay Increase:

Mayor Bottoms put forward legislation to ensure the City’s Corrections Officers are fairly compensated for their work. Corrections Officers will receive a salary increase of approximately $4,993 effective July 1, 2022. This pay increase is in line with Mayor Bottoms’ equity agenda and will allow the City to be more competitive in recruitment efforts to attract and retain quality candidates.

“This legislation is another example of equity in action. It ensures that Atlanta’s salaries will remain competitive amongst public safety personnel,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Our Administration appreciates the continued hard work and support from our Corrections team.”

Community Improvement District Transportation Projects Implementation:

In line with the Bottoms administration’s vision to create One Atlanta, this legislation amends the cooperative agreements with Community Improvement Districts (CID) and will allow them to construct and maintain transportation infrastructure on local streets.

“This legislation will allow the Atlanta Department of Transportation to complete infrastructure projects more efficiently and effectively, and further support the mobility work outlined in the One Atlanta Strategic Transportation Plan,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Department of Parks and Recreation Master Plan:

To further advance Mayor Bottoms’ vision of One Atlanta, Activate ATL, a high-level comprehensive master plan for the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), was approved. The purpose of the 10-year framework is to preserve, maintain and grow the City’s current system and ensure communities across the city have equitable access to world-class DPR activities in each of their neighborhoods. To develop the plan, DPR and various consultants hosted several community events, providing an opportunity for Atlantans to share their feedback and input. Activate ATL intends to identify actions and funding strategies that will make recreation and parks the heart and soul of Atlanta through a diverse and interconnected system of parks, recreation and natural areas.