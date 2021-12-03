Two arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old in Macon parking lot

Two people were arrested in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Montaveous Raines Jr. in a Macon parking lot last month.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s office, 18-year-old Jaylen Bryce Smith and 19-year-old Jordan Michael Mullis were taken to the Investigations Division to be interviewed about the shooting.

Through the course of the investigation investigators discovered that Raines was fatally wounded when he and another individual met with the two suspects on Greentree Parkway.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

After being interviewed by Sheriff’s Investigators, both Smith and Mullis were taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center and charged with Murder.

Mullis was also charged with the Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, and Sale of Marijuana. Both Smith and Mullis are being held, without bond.

Raines was found unresponsive in a parking lot off Greentree Parkway with gunshot wounds to his upper bod and was pronounced dead.