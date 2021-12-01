Clayton County Police officer killed in line of duty

A Clayton County Police officer was killed during a tragic series of events last night at about 8:40 p.m.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, the ordeal began with a drive-by shooting near the 3600 block of Jarvis Court in Rex. Another caller reported a woman lying motionless in the yard. A third call came in telling police a 12-year-old boy had also been shot in the face.

By this time, officers had arrived on scene trying to locate the 12-year-old and render aid to the woman in the front yard. While trying to do this someone from an unknown location began firing at officers.

One Clayton County Police Officer identified as Henry Laxson, two women, and one man have died. Another Clayton County Police officer was injured.

Officers on scene returned fire, hitting the man, who died on scene. Officers later determined that the man had just shot and killed two women and also shot the 12 year-old boy in the face just prior to officers arriving.

Officer Laxson was taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital where he died.

The injured officer was taken to a local area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The GBI will perform an autopsy on the suspect in the triple shooting investigation.

The 12-year-old boy is at the hospital in critical but stable condition, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims until the next of kin has been notified.