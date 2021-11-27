911 calls from Verizon customers not working in Alpharetta and Milton

If you are a Verizon customer in Alpharetta or Milton, you need to put the number below in your phone in case of an emergency. The wireless carrier is having an issue that is making 911 calls not go through properly in the city.

Anyone using Verizon Wireless to place a 911 call to the Alpharetta 911 center for Alpharetta or Milton please use the business number 678-297-6300 option 1.

Currently there is an issue in the Verizon network that is not letting 911 calls through to the 911 center correctly.