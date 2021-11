If you tried unsuccessfully to register your vehicle or renew your tag today, you’re not alone.

The motor vehicle system — known as DRIVES — that Georgia uses for vehicle registration and tag renewal is down statewide.

State officials are working to get this fixed, however there is not not have an estimated time of completion.

If your birthday falls between November 24 and 28, you can purchase your tags on Monday, November 29 with no late fees.