Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is in Washington D.C. today

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will be in Washington D.C. this afternoon.

Bottoms will join President Joe Biden, members of Congress and a diverse group of leaders for a signing ceremony of the $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act today at 3 p.m.

This bipartisan legislation, over the next five years, will rebuild roads, bridges, ports, and rail; expand access to clean drinking water; help ensure every American has access to high-speed internet; address the climate crisis and advance environmental justice.

Key Terms

Infrastructure: The basic physical structures that organize a society. Buildings, roads, bridges, power supply structures, and water structures are all types of infrastructure.

Combined with Biden’s Build Back Better framework, it could also add, on average, 1.5 million jobs per year for the next 10 years.

The ceremony can be viewed online here.