Police investigate crash between car and bicycle in Peachtree City

PEACHTREE CITY — Police in Peachtree City are on the scene of a motor vehicle vs. bicyclist crash that occurred on Peachtree Parkway in the area of Fischers Luck just after 6:30 this morning.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the crash or has information on the crash to call the Peachtree City Police Department’s non-emergency number at 770-461-4357.

The department has not released any additional details about the crash. The Georgia Sun will have more details on this story as they become available.

