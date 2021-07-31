It’s going to be a hot weekend in Georgia

It’s going to be a scorcher this weekend throughout Georgia as the state experiences high temperatures combined with high humidity.

That combination will make temperatures outside feel like about 106 degrees. The high will actually be around 96 degrees, but humidity will be at a sweltering 96% throughout much of the state.

In addition to high temperatures, you can expect about a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

On Sunday, showers and thunderstorms are likely after 4 p.m. The temperature will be about 95 degrees, but it will feel like it is 107 degrees. The chance of rain will be 60%.

How to handle the heat

The National Weather Service offers the following tips and reminders for how to handle this weekend’s extreme heat.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency and anyone experiencing it should call 911.