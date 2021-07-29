Georgia investigator arrested on three counts of Sodomy

LEESBURG — A former investigator with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and charged with three counts of Violation of Oath of Office, three counts of Solicitation of Sodomy, and three counts of Sodomy.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested 46-year-old Christopher Troy Harnage, of Leesburg, and booked him into the Lee County Jail.

The GBI was asked by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to investigate allegations of Harnage interfering with an ongoing child molestation investigation on July 9.

According to the GBI, Harnage was refusing to provide information to other investigators vital to the investigation. This investigation led to the discovery of evidence of Harnage allegedly soliciting and performing sex acts on and off duty in uniform dating back to 2013.

Harnage was terminated from Lee County Sheriff’s Office on July 16.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Americus Field Office at 229-931-2439. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.