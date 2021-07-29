Fayette County man arrested for sexual exploitation of children

PEACHTREE CITY — A 43-year-old Fayette County man has been charged with four counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children after a GBI investigation.

On Wednesday, July 28, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, arrested Jason Mitchell, of Peachtree City.

The GBI began an investigation into Mitchell’s online activity after receiving a Cybertip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children regarding the online possession and distribution of images depicting child sexual abuse material on a popular online platform. This investigation led to a search warrant at Mitchell’s residence in Fayette County.

Mitchell was booked into the Fayette County Jail upon his arrest. The Peachtree City Police Department assisted the GBI with the execution of the search warrant and the arrest of Mitchell.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Reminder: Crime stories contain only charges and information from police reports. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.