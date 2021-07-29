Body found in Yellow River Park identified

New Today: Police have identified the body found Wednesday morning at Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County.

The victim was 18-year-old Lithonia resident Tori Lang.

According to police, Lang’s family saw the media release and tattoos on social media and notified law enforcement.

The motive is still unknown and detectives urge anyone that may have any information, to please contact GCPD detectives at 770 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Original Story: Shortly after 6:30 a.m., Gwinnett Police officers were dispatched to an “unknown medical call” Yellow River Park in Stone Mountain. Upon arrival, officers located a light skin black female under a tree. The Gwinnett Fire Department arrived on scene and confirmed she was dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The woman had three distinct tattoos. A heart cross tattoo with the date 8-16-07, pink or reddish in color on the right side of the neck. A tattoo “Faith makes all possible” on the left side of the neck and what appears to be a roman lettering with the date 9-16-2002 on the wrist.

The case number is 21-059388.

The Georgia Sun will have more information on this story as it develops.

GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY: Sign up for our free Email newsletter.