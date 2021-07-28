Teach your kids these safety tips before they go online

With school starting up in many Georgia school districts next week, now is a good time to talk to your kids about online safety and being smart when using the Internet.

The internet is an important educational tool for students, but online access also comes with risks. Before students’ head back to class, the Marietta Police Department is reminding parents to review account privacy settings, establish guidelines around internet use and discuss ways to keep them safe while online.

The department is also reminding parents of the following safety tips to pass on to kids.