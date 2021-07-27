The Red Cross has an emergency need for blood. Here’s how you can help

The American Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage. Blood and platelet donations continue to be critical to meet hospital demand and the public is urged to make an appointment to give now.
The Red Cross has been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year. The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now.
To thank donors who help ensure a strong blood and platelet supply this month, all who come to give Aug. 1 through 15, will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive, VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Those who come to donate throughout August will also receive a free 4-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
Donors who give now will help stock the shelves as we wind down the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15
GA
Cobb
Marietta
8/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Fayette
Fayetteville
8/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
8/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
8/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
8/1/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ahavath Achim Synagogue, 600 Peachtree Battle Ave., N.W.
Duluth
8/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Rockdale
Conyers
8/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G
8/1/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2621 Highway 20, SE
_______________
Cobb
Marietta
8/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Douglas
Douglasville
8/2/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross, 9851 Commerce Way
_______________
Fayette
Fayetteville
8/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway
8/2/2021: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Christian Church, 114 Hickory Road
Peachtree City
8/2/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 101 Walt Banks Road
_______________
Forsyth
Cumming
8/2/2021: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., Northside Hospital – Forsyth County, 1400 Northside Forsyth Drive
8/2/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Northside Hospital – Forsyth County, 1400 Northside Forsyth Drive
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
8/2/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
8/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
8/2/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Buckhead Library, 269 Buckhead Ave. NE
8/2/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Northpark Health Club Building 600, 1200 Abernathy Rd Building #600, 3rd Floor Ste 375
8/2/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Little 5 Point Center for Arts and Community, 1083 Austin Ave NE
8/2/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dad’s Garage Theatre, 569 Ezzard St SE
Duluth
8/2/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Gwinnett
Lilburn
8/2/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, 50 Harmony Grove Road
_______________
Pike
Zebulon
8/2/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Georgia Farm Bureau, 7664 US-19 North
_______________
Polk
Cedartown
8/2/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 144 Essex St.
_______________
Rockdale
Conyers
8/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G
_______________
Upson
Thomaston
8/2/2021: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Thomaston Civic Center, 101 Civic Center Drive
_______________
Cherokee
Woodstock
8/3/2021: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Hillside United Methodist Church, 4474 Towne Lake Parkway
_______________
Cobb
Marietta
8/3/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
DeKalb
Atlanta
8/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Summit 1001, 1001 Summit Blvd . P4 – Atrium, Atruim Room
8/3/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Lynwood Recreation Center, 3360 Osborne Rd NE
_______________
Fayette
Fayetteville
8/3/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway
Peachtree City
8/3/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Glenloch Recreation Complex, 601 Stevens Entry
_______________
Forsyth
Cumming
8/3/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Beaver Toyota Cumming, 1875 Buford Hwy
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
8/3/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
8/3/2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW
8/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Trolley Barn, 963 Edgewood Ave NE
8/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Congregation B’Nai Torah, 700 Mt Vernon Hwy N E
8/3/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
8/3/2021: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW
8/3/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Neighborhood Church, 1561 Mclendon Avenue, NE
Duluth
8/3/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
Roswell
8/3/2021: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Northbrook United Methodist Church, 11225 Crabapple Road
_______________
Gwinnett
Grayson
8/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grayson City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway
Sugar Hill
8/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gwinnett Church – Sugar Hill, 300 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
_______________
Rockdale
Conyers
8/3/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G
_______________
Cobb
Marietta
8/4/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., WellStar East Cobb Health Park, 3747 Roswell Road NE
8/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, 677 Church Street
8/4/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
DeKalb
Atlanta
8/4/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church Brookhaven, 3016 Lanier Drive
_______________
Forsyth
Cumming
8/4/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Beaver Toyota Cumming, 1875 Buford Hwy
8/4/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sharon Forks Library, 2820 Old Atlanta Road
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
8/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Northside Hospital – Alpharetta Adminstration, 3400 C Milton Parkway Suite 310
8/4/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fulton County Customer Service Center – Alpharetta, 11575 Maxwell Road
8/4/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
8/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Buckhead Church, 3336 Peachtree Rd NE
8/4/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE
8/4/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
8/4/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Gwinnett
Dacula
8/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Auburn Avenue
Grayson
8/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grayson City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway
_______________
Haralson
Buchanan
8/4/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Countryside Health Center, 233 Carrollton Street
_______________
Paulding
Dallas
8/4/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 2587 Scoggins Rd
_______________
Rockdale
Conyers
8/4/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G
_______________
Cobb
Atlanta
8/5/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road
Austell
8/5/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Collar Community Center, 2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd
8/5/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Austell Presbyterian Church, 5895 Love Street
Marietta
8/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kemp Memorial Library, 4029 Due West Road, NW
8/5/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
DeKalb
Atlanta
8/5/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Emory University Hospital Tower, 1364 Clifton Road
8/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mt Vernon Road
_______________
Fayette
Fayetteville
8/5/2021: 11:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
8/5/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
8/5/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
8/5/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Greene
Greensboro
8/5/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greensboro First United Methodist South Campus, 4741 Carey Station Road
_______________
Gwinnett
Norcross
8/5/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Christ The King Lutheran Church, 5575 Peachtree Parkway
_______________
Henry
Stockbridge
8/5/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Piedmont Henry, 1133 Eagles Landing Parkway
_______________
Cobb
Austell
8/6/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway
Kennesaw
8/6/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Ln NW
Marietta
8/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Fayette
Fayetteville
8/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway
_______________
Forsyth
Cumming
8/6/2021: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., Northside Hospital – Forsyth County, 1400 Northside Forsyth Drive
8/6/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Forsyth County Elections Office, Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections, 1201 Sawnee Drive
8/6/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Northside Hospital – Forsyth County, 1400 Northside Forsyth Drive
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
8/6/2021: 9:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
8/6/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
8/6/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE
Duluth
8/6/2021: 9:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Gwinnett
Lawrenceville
8/6/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Christ the Lord Lutheran Church, 1001 Duluth Hwy
Snellville
8/6/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 2342 Oak Road
_______________
Newton
Oxford
8/6/2021: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Oxford City Hall, 110 West Clark Street
_______________
Rockdale
Conyers
8/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G
_______________
Cobb
Austell
8/7/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Austell Community Blood Drive at The Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway
8/7/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., South Cobb Recreation Center, 875 Riverside Parkway
Marietta
8/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Fayette
Fayetteville
8/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
8/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
8/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
8/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Rockdale
Conyers
8/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G
_______________
Walton
Social Circle
8/7/2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Knox Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 679 Knox Circle
_______________
Cobb
Marietta
8/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Douglas
Douglasville
8/8/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Theresa’s Catholic Church – New Youth Bldg., 4274 Prestley Mill Rd
_______________
Fayette
Fayetteville
8/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway
_______________
Forsyth
Cumming
8/8/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Northside Hospital – Forsyth County, 1400 Northside Forsyth Drive
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
8/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
8/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
8/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Rockdale
Conyers
8/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G
_______________
Cobb
Acworth
8/9/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Brookstone Golf and Country Club (ClubCorp), 5705 Brookstone Drive
Atlanta
8/9/2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hyatt House Atl/Cobb Galeria, 3595 Cumerberland Blvd SE
8/9/2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria, 200 Interstate North Parkway SE
Marietta
8/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Smyrna
8/9/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle
_______________
Douglas
Douglasville
8/9/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Boundary Waters Aquatic Center, 5000 GA Hwy 166
_______________
Fayette
Fayetteville
8/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
8/9/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
8/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
8/9/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Gwinnett
Lilburn
8/9/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lilburn Activity Bldg (LAB), 788 Hillcrest Road
_______________
Haralson
Bremen
8/9/2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bremen 1st United Methodist Church, 321 Hamilton Ave.
_______________
Rockdale
Conyers
8/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G
_______________
Spalding
Griffin
8/9/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 106 West Taylor Street
_______________
Walton
Loganville
8/9/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Corinth Christian Church, 1635 Hwy 81 SW
_______________
Carroll
Carrollton
8/10/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Carrollton First Methodist Church, 206 Newnan St.
Villa Rica
8/10/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Villa Rica Community/First Baptist Church of Villa Rica, 1483 Hwy 78 W.
8/10/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Ryze Fitness, 753 Industrial Blvd.
_______________
Cobb
Marietta
8/10/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
DeKalb
Atlanta
8/10/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Park Tavern, 500 10th Street NE
Decatur
8/10/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Decatur City Church, 1995 Clairmont Rd
_______________
Fayette
Fayetteville
8/10/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway
_______________
Forsyth
Cumming
8/10/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Midway Park, 5100 Post Road
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
8/10/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
8/10/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE
8/10/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Yaarab Shrine, 400 Ponce de Leon Ave.
8/10/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
8/10/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road, NE
8/10/2021: 2:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., North Springs United Methodist Church, 7770 Roswell Rd
Duluth
8/10/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Gwinnett
Sugar Hill
8/10/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gwinnett Church – Sugar Hill, 300 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
8/10/2021: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Sugar Hill – E Center, 5009 West Broad Street
_______________
Morgan
Madison
8/10/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Madison Presbyterian Church, 382 S. Main Street
_______________
Paulding
Dallas
8/10/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Paulding County Sheriff – Senior Center, 54 Industrial Way N
_______________
Rockdale
Conyers
8/10/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G
_______________
Clayton
Morrow
8/11/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Morrow, 1500 Morrow Rd
_______________
Cobb
Marietta
8/11/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
8/11/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Piedmont Church, 570 Piedmont Road
_______________
DeKalb
Tucker
8/11/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Tucker Parks and Recreation, 4898 Lavista Rd
_______________
Douglas
Douglasville
8/11/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Beulah Baptist Church, 4031 Bankhead Highway
_______________
Fayette
Fayetteville
8/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Fayette County Public Library, 1821 Heritage Parkway
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
8/11/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
8/11/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., NorthcreekOffice Park – Building 200, 3715 Northside Parkway, Building 200, Suite 150
8/11/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Atlanta Tech Village, 3423 Piedmont Rd. NE
8/11/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
8/11/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
Roswell
8/11/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., City of Mountain Park, 118 Lakeshore Dr
_______________
Gwinnett
Buford
8/11/2021: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rick Hendrick Chevrolet Buford, 4490 S. Lee St
Norcross
8/11/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Studio 87 Yoga, 87 S. Peachtree St
_______________
Rockdale
Conyers
8/11/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G
_______________
Cherokee
Ball Ground
8/12/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Ball Ground Public Library, 425 Old Canton Road
_______________
Cobb
Acworth
8/12/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Brookstone 1, 5595 Hedgebrooke Drive
Marietta
8/12/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
8/12/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Paul UMC, 244 Kurtz Road
_______________
DeKalb
Tucker
8/12/2021: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Tucker First United Methodist Church, 2397 Fourth Street
_______________
Douglas
Douglasville
8/12/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross, 9851 Commerce Way
_______________
Fayette
Fayetteville
8/12/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Piedmont Fayette Hospital Building 1279, 1279 W. Hwy 54
8/12/2021: 11:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
8/12/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
8/12/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE
8/12/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Trolley Barn, 963 Edgewood Ave NE
8/12/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Flourish Atlanta, 3143 Maple Drive, NE
8/12/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
8/12/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Meriwether
Manchester
8/12/2021: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 206 Broad Street
_______________
Morgan
Madison
8/12/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 184 Academy Street
_______________
Newton
Covington
8/12/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Covington, 1139 Usher Street
_______________
Rockdale
Conyers
8/12/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Belmont Baptist Church, 3275 Iris Drive
_______________
Spalding
Griffin
8/12/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Griffin Moose Lodge #1503, 1435 Zebulon Road
_______________
Carroll
Carrollton
8/13/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tanner Medical Center, 705 Dixie St.
_______________
Cobb
Marietta
8/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
Powder Springs
8/13/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lost Mountain Baptist Church, 5400 Old Dallas Road
_______________
DeKalb
Decatur
8/13/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore Street
Stone Mountain
8/13/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dekalb County Public Library Hairston Crossing, 4911 Redan Road
_______________
Fayette
Fayetteville
8/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway
_______________
Forsyth
Cumming
8/13/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sharon Springs Park, 1950 Sharon Road
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
8/13/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Northside Hospital – Alpharetta Adminstration, 3400 C Milton Parkway Suite 310
8/13/2021: 9:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
8/13/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Selig Enterprises, Inc., 270 Carpenter Drive
8/13/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Atlanta Property Group, 5909 Peachtree Dunwoody Road Building D
8/13/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St James UMC – Atlanta, 4400 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE
8/13/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
8/13/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE
Duluth
8/13/2021: 9:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Rockdale
Conyers
8/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G
_______________
Cherokee
Woodstock
8/14/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran, 1208 Rose Creek Drive
_______________
Cobb
Marietta
8/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Fayette
Fayetteville
8/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
8/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
Atlanta
8/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
8/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Gwinnett
Buford
8/14/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mall of Georgia, 3333 Buford Drive
_______________
Rockdale
Conyers
8/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G
_______________
Cobb
Acworth
8/15/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Acworth United Methodist Church, 4340 Collins Circle
Marietta
8/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250
_______________
Fayette
Fayetteville
8/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway
_______________
Fulton
Alpharetta
8/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110
8/15/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 535 Rucker Rd
Atlanta
8/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive
Duluth
8/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500
_______________
Gwinnett
Buford
8/15/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mall of Georgia, 3333 Buford Drive
Lilburn
8/15/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Oak Road Lutheran Church, 1004 Oak Road
_______________
Rockdale
Conyers
8/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G
_______________
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPas. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Health insights for donors
At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is also screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.
Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
Blood drive safety
The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and socially distance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.