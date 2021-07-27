The Red Cross has an emergency need for blood. Here’s how you can help

The American Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage. Blood and platelet donations continue to be critical to meet hospital demand and the public is urged to make an appointment to give now.

The Red Cross has been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year. The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now.

To thank donors who help ensure a strong blood and platelet supply this month, all who come to give Aug. 1 through 15, will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive, VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Those who come to donate throughout August will also receive a free 4-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.

Donors who give now will help stock the shelves as we wind down the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15

GA

Cobb

Marietta

8/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Fayette

Fayetteville

8/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

8/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

8/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

8/1/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ahavath Achim Synagogue, 600 Peachtree Battle Ave., N.W.

Duluth

8/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Rockdale

Conyers

8/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

8/1/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2621 Highway 20, SE

_______________

Cobb

Marietta

8/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Douglas

Douglasville

8/2/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross, 9851 Commerce Way

_______________

Fayette

Fayetteville

8/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway

8/2/2021: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Christian Church, 114 Hickory Road

Peachtree City

8/2/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 101 Walt Banks Road

_______________

Forsyth

Cumming

8/2/2021: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., Northside Hospital – Forsyth County, 1400 Northside Forsyth Drive

8/2/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Northside Hospital – Forsyth County, 1400 Northside Forsyth Drive

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

8/2/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

8/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

8/2/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Buckhead Library, 269 Buckhead Ave. NE

8/2/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Northpark Health Club Building 600, 1200 Abernathy Rd Building #600, 3rd Floor Ste 375

8/2/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Little 5 Point Center for Arts and Community, 1083 Austin Ave NE

8/2/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dad’s Garage Theatre, 569 Ezzard St SE

Duluth

8/2/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Gwinnett

Lilburn

8/2/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, 50 Harmony Grove Road

_______________

Pike

Zebulon

8/2/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Georgia Farm Bureau, 7664 US-19 North

_______________

Polk

Cedartown

8/2/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 144 Essex St.

_______________

Rockdale

Conyers

8/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

_______________

Upson

Thomaston

8/2/2021: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Thomaston Civic Center, 101 Civic Center Drive

_______________

Cherokee

Woodstock

8/3/2021: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Hillside United Methodist Church, 4474 Towne Lake Parkway

_______________

Cobb

Marietta

8/3/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

DeKalb

Atlanta

8/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Summit 1001, 1001 Summit Blvd . P4 – Atrium, Atruim Room

8/3/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Lynwood Recreation Center, 3360 Osborne Rd NE

_______________

Fayette

Fayetteville

8/3/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway

Peachtree City

8/3/2021: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Glenloch Recreation Complex, 601 Stevens Entry

_______________

Forsyth

Cumming

8/3/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Beaver Toyota Cumming, 1875 Buford Hwy

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

8/3/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

8/3/2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW

8/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Trolley Barn, 963 Edgewood Ave NE

8/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Congregation B’Nai Torah, 700 Mt Vernon Hwy N E

8/3/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

8/3/2021: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW

8/3/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Neighborhood Church, 1561 Mclendon Avenue, NE

Duluth

8/3/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

Roswell

8/3/2021: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Northbrook United Methodist Church, 11225 Crabapple Road

_______________

Gwinnett

Grayson

8/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grayson City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway

Sugar Hill

8/3/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gwinnett Church – Sugar Hill, 300 Peachtree Industrial Blvd

_______________

Rockdale

Conyers

8/3/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

_______________

Cobb

Marietta

8/4/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., WellStar East Cobb Health Park, 3747 Roswell Road NE

8/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center, 677 Church Street

8/4/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

DeKalb

Atlanta

8/4/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church Brookhaven, 3016 Lanier Drive

_______________

Forsyth

Cumming

8/4/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Beaver Toyota Cumming, 1875 Buford Hwy

8/4/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sharon Forks Library, 2820 Old Atlanta Road

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

8/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Northside Hospital – Alpharetta Adminstration, 3400 C Milton Parkway Suite 310

8/4/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fulton County Customer Service Center – Alpharetta, 11575 Maxwell Road

8/4/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

8/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Buckhead Church, 3336 Peachtree Rd NE

8/4/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE

8/4/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

8/4/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Gwinnett

Dacula

8/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Auburn Avenue

Grayson

8/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grayson City Hall, 475 Grayson Parkway

_______________

Haralson

Buchanan

8/4/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Countryside Health Center, 233 Carrollton Street

_______________

Paulding

Dallas

8/4/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 111, 2587 Scoggins Rd

_______________

Rockdale

Conyers

8/4/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

_______________

Cobb

Atlanta

8/5/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road

Austell

8/5/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Collar Community Center, 2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd

8/5/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Austell Presbyterian Church, 5895 Love Street

Marietta

8/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Kemp Memorial Library, 4029 Due West Road, NW

8/5/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

DeKalb

Atlanta

8/5/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Emory University Hospital Tower, 1364 Clifton Road

8/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mt Vernon Road

_______________

Fayette

Fayetteville

8/5/2021: 11:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

8/5/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

8/5/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

8/5/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Greene

Greensboro

8/5/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Greensboro First United Methodist South Campus, 4741 Carey Station Road

_______________

Gwinnett

Norcross

8/5/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Christ The King Lutheran Church, 5575 Peachtree Parkway

_______________

Henry

Stockbridge

8/5/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Piedmont Henry, 1133 Eagles Landing Parkway

_______________

Cobb

Austell

8/6/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway

Kennesaw

8/6/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Ln NW

Marietta

8/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Fayette

Fayetteville

8/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway

_______________

Forsyth

Cumming

8/6/2021: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., Northside Hospital – Forsyth County, 1400 Northside Forsyth Drive

8/6/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Forsyth County Elections Office, Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections, 1201 Sawnee Drive

8/6/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Northside Hospital – Forsyth County, 1400 Northside Forsyth Drive

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

8/6/2021: 9:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

8/6/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

8/6/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE

Duluth

8/6/2021: 9:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Gwinnett

Lawrenceville

8/6/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Christ the Lord Lutheran Church, 1001 Duluth Hwy

Snellville

8/6/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 2342 Oak Road

_______________

Newton

Oxford

8/6/2021: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Oxford City Hall, 110 West Clark Street

_______________

Rockdale

Conyers

8/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

_______________

Cobb

Austell

8/7/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Austell Community Blood Drive at The Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway

8/7/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., South Cobb Recreation Center, 875 Riverside Parkway

Marietta

8/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Fayette

Fayetteville

8/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

8/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

8/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

8/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Rockdale

Conyers

8/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

_______________

Walton

Social Circle

8/7/2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Knox Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 679 Knox Circle

_______________

Cobb

Marietta

8/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Douglas

Douglasville

8/8/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Theresa’s Catholic Church – New Youth Bldg., 4274 Prestley Mill Rd

_______________

Fayette

Fayetteville

8/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway

_______________

Forsyth

Cumming

8/8/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Northside Hospital – Forsyth County, 1400 Northside Forsyth Drive

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

8/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

8/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

8/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Rockdale

Conyers

8/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

_______________

Cobb

Acworth

8/9/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Brookstone Golf and Country Club (ClubCorp), 5705 Brookstone Drive

Atlanta

8/9/2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hyatt House Atl/Cobb Galeria, 3595 Cumerberland Blvd SE

8/9/2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria, 200 Interstate North Parkway SE

Marietta

8/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

Smyrna

8/9/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle

_______________

Douglas

Douglasville

8/9/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Boundary Waters Aquatic Center, 5000 GA Hwy 166

_______________

Fayette

Fayetteville

8/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

8/9/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

8/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

8/9/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Gwinnett

Lilburn

8/9/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lilburn Activity Bldg (LAB), 788 Hillcrest Road

_______________

Haralson

Bremen

8/9/2021: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bremen 1st United Methodist Church, 321 Hamilton Ave.

_______________

Rockdale

Conyers

8/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

_______________

Spalding

Griffin

8/9/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 106 West Taylor Street

_______________

Walton

Loganville

8/9/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Corinth Christian Church, 1635 Hwy 81 SW

_______________

Carroll

Carrollton

8/10/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Carrollton First Methodist Church, 206 Newnan St.

Villa Rica

8/10/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Villa Rica Community/First Baptist Church of Villa Rica, 1483 Hwy 78 W.

8/10/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Ryze Fitness, 753 Industrial Blvd.

_______________

Cobb

Marietta

8/10/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

DeKalb

Atlanta

8/10/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Park Tavern, 500 10th Street NE

Decatur

8/10/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Decatur City Church, 1995 Clairmont Rd

_______________

Fayette

Fayetteville

8/10/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway

_______________

Forsyth

Cumming

8/10/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Midway Park, 5100 Post Road

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

8/10/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

8/10/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE

8/10/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Yaarab Shrine, 400 Ponce de Leon Ave.

8/10/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

8/10/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road, NE

8/10/2021: 2:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., North Springs United Methodist Church, 7770 Roswell Rd

Duluth

8/10/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Gwinnett

Sugar Hill

8/10/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gwinnett Church – Sugar Hill, 300 Peachtree Industrial Blvd

8/10/2021: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Sugar Hill – E Center, 5009 West Broad Street

_______________

Morgan

Madison

8/10/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Madison Presbyterian Church, 382 S. Main Street

_______________

Paulding

Dallas

8/10/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Paulding County Sheriff – Senior Center, 54 Industrial Way N

_______________

Rockdale

Conyers

8/10/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

_______________

Clayton

Morrow

8/11/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Morrow, 1500 Morrow Rd

_______________

Cobb

Marietta

8/11/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

8/11/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Piedmont Church, 570 Piedmont Road

_______________

DeKalb

Tucker

8/11/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Tucker Parks and Recreation, 4898 Lavista Rd

_______________

Douglas

Douglasville

8/11/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Beulah Baptist Church, 4031 Bankhead Highway

_______________

Fayette

Fayetteville

8/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Fayette County Public Library, 1821 Heritage Parkway

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

8/11/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

8/11/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., NorthcreekOffice Park – Building 200, 3715 Northside Parkway, Building 200, Suite 150

8/11/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Atlanta Tech Village, 3423 Piedmont Rd. NE

8/11/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

8/11/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

Roswell

8/11/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., City of Mountain Park, 118 Lakeshore Dr

_______________

Gwinnett

Buford

8/11/2021: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rick Hendrick Chevrolet Buford, 4490 S. Lee St

Norcross

8/11/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Studio 87 Yoga, 87 S. Peachtree St

_______________

Rockdale

Conyers

8/11/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

_______________

Cherokee

Ball Ground

8/12/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Ball Ground Public Library, 425 Old Canton Road

_______________

Cobb

Acworth

8/12/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Brookstone 1, 5595 Hedgebrooke Drive

Marietta

8/12/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

8/12/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Paul UMC, 244 Kurtz Road

_______________

DeKalb

Tucker

8/12/2021: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Tucker First United Methodist Church, 2397 Fourth Street

_______________

Douglas

Douglasville

8/12/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., American Red Cross, 9851 Commerce Way

_______________

Fayette

Fayetteville

8/12/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Piedmont Fayette Hospital Building 1279, 1279 W. Hwy 54

8/12/2021: 11:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

8/12/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

8/12/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE

8/12/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Trolley Barn, 963 Edgewood Ave NE

8/12/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Flourish Atlanta, 3143 Maple Drive, NE

8/12/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

8/12/2021: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Meriwether

Manchester

8/12/2021: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 206 Broad Street

_______________

Morgan

Madison

8/12/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 184 Academy Street

_______________

Newton

Covington

8/12/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Covington, 1139 Usher Street

_______________

Rockdale

Conyers

8/12/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Belmont Baptist Church, 3275 Iris Drive

_______________

Spalding

Griffin

8/12/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Griffin Moose Lodge #1503, 1435 Zebulon Road

_______________

Carroll

Carrollton

8/13/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Tanner Medical Center, 705 Dixie St.

_______________

Cobb

Marietta

8/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

Powder Springs

8/13/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lost Mountain Baptist Church, 5400 Old Dallas Road

_______________

DeKalb

Decatur

8/13/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore Street

Stone Mountain

8/13/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dekalb County Public Library Hairston Crossing, 4911 Redan Road

_______________

Fayette

Fayetteville

8/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway

_______________

Forsyth

Cumming

8/13/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sharon Springs Park, 1950 Sharon Road

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

8/13/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Northside Hospital – Alpharetta Adminstration, 3400 C Milton Parkway Suite 310

8/13/2021: 9:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

8/13/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Selig Enterprises, Inc., 270 Carpenter Drive

8/13/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Atlanta Property Group, 5909 Peachtree Dunwoody Road Building D

8/13/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St James UMC – Atlanta, 4400 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd NE

8/13/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

8/13/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross Metro Atlanta Chapter Office, 1955 Monroe Drive, NE

Duluth

8/13/2021: 9:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Rockdale

Conyers

8/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

_______________

Cherokee

Woodstock

8/14/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran, 1208 Rose Creek Drive

_______________

Cobb

Marietta

8/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Fayette

Fayetteville

8/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

8/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

Atlanta

8/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

8/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Gwinnett

Buford

8/14/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mall of Georgia, 3333 Buford Drive

_______________

Rockdale

Conyers

8/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

_______________

Cobb

Acworth

8/15/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Acworth United Methodist Church, 4340 Collins Circle

Marietta

8/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Cobb Blood Donation Center, East Lake Shopping Center, 2145 Roswell Road Suite 250

_______________

Fayette

Fayetteville

8/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fayetteville Blood Donation Center, 100-120 Promenade Parkway

_______________

Fulton

Alpharetta

8/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Alpharetta Blood Donation Center, 3000 Old Alabama RD, Suite 110

8/15/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 535 Rucker Rd

Atlanta

8/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Midtown Blood Donation Center, 1955 Monroe Drive

Duluth

8/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Duluth Blood Donation Center, 3090 Premiere Pkwy, Suite 500

_______________

Gwinnett

Buford

8/15/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mall of Georgia, 3333 Buford Drive

Lilburn

8/15/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Oak Road Lutheran Church, 1004 Oak Road

_______________

Rockdale

Conyers

8/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Conyers Blood Donation Center, 2445 Salem Road SE, Suite 206F/207G

_______________

About blood donation

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPas. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Health insights for donors

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is also screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Blood drive safety

The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and socially distance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.