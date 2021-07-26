Outdoor public swimming pools closed in Atlanta

If you were planning to swim at one of Atlanta’s public outdoor swimming pools, you’re out of luck, at least for the time being.

The Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation is completing an operational assessment of all City of Atlanta outdoor pools at this time. Out of an abundance of caution for residents and staff, the city will keep the pools closed until further notice.

These closures are for the outdoor pools managed by the City of Atlanta and does not affect indoor natatoriums or splashpads.

Further information on locations and hours for indoor natatoriums and splashpads can be found here: https://www.atlantaga.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation.

