Gwinnett police investigating triple shooting

Gwinnett Police Detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on The Falls Pkwy at about 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers responded to a person shot call in the apartment complex and located one man dead with at least one gunshot wound. Two more men were also found suffering from at least one gunshot wound each in the same area. They were both taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating, and the Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene. Detectives are still working on the timeline of events that led up to the homicide.

There has not been a motive identified at this time. The names of all parties are being withheld by police until next of kin is notified.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, you can contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

The case number is 21-058098.