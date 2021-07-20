Soon you can pay for parking at the airport using your Peach Pass

Peach Pass customers will soon be able to pay for parking at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport by using their Peach Pass transponder.

Starting July 26, all Peach Pass customers with a personal or corporate toll account and auto-replenishment turned on will be automatically enrolled into the new Peach Pass Plus program. In partnership with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, this new program will allow Peach Pass customers to use their transponder and the credit card associated with their account to pay for parking with cashless and cardless entry and exit to the new 5,700-spot ATL West Parking Deck at the Airport

“Peach Pass Plus provides our customers a quick, easy and contactless way to pay for parking,” said State Road and Tollway Position Executive Director Chris Tomlinson. “Adding customer amenities such as this, increases the utility and benefits of having a Peach Pass. And with more than one million vehicles with Peach Passes on their windshields, we will continue to explore more options to bring added benefits and conveniences to our customers.”

The Peach Pass Plus parking program works by charging airport parking fees directly to the primary credit or debit card associated with customers’ Peach Pass accounts. When Peach Pass customers arrive at the airport, they can use the ATL West Parking Deck designated for Peach Pass Plus. The parking system will read their Peach Pass transponder upon entry and the gate arm will open. When they exit the facility, the parking system will read their transponder, calculate charges, automatically charge the card associated with their Peach Pass account and allow them to exit the facility.

Peach Pass Customers are asked to confirm that the cell phone number, email address and credit or debit card on their account are up to date prior to arriving at the ATL West Deck.

Customers who do not have auto-replenishment on their Peach Pass accounts and wish to take advantage of the Peach Pass Plus program, can set up auto-replenishment by adding a credit or debit card to their account via mypeachpass.com or the Peach Pass GO! 2.0 mobile app.

Customers who wish to opt-out of Peach Pass Plus may do so at any time after the July 26 launch date. After July 26, customers can change their opt in or out status by logging into their Peach Pass account via mypeachpass.com or the Peach Pass GO! 2.0 mobile app.

The Peach Pass Customer Agreement has been updated to include the Peach Pass Plus program and customers have been notified via email of the changes.

Please note that Peach Pass Plus parking is currently only available at the ATL West Deck.

Further details about Peach Pass Plus and parking at the airport can be found at https://www.peachpass.com/peach-pass-plus-parking-program/. Customers can also call Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Parking customer service at 404-530-6725 or the Peach Pass Customer Service Center at 1-855-PCH-PASS (724-7277) for more information.

