Coronavirus Update: Delta variant brings new summer surge

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges among the unvaccinated population throughout the nation and throughout Georgia, July of 2021 is beginning to look a lot like late June of 2020 in terms of coronavirus cases.

The state reported 1,684 new cases Tuesday and about 1,280 people per day are testing positive for COVID-19. This is the same level the state saw around June 22 of last year. Also on Tuesday, the state reported 8 deaths and 71 hospitalizations from COVID-19.

While the number of cases of COVID-19 resembles June of 2020, the number of deaths is much lower, and resembles the numbers Georgia saw in late March of last year. The average number of deaths from coronavirus right now in Georgia is six deaths per day. It will take about two weeks to see the death toll from the recent uptick in cases.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, an average of 50 children under age 10 are being infected with coronavirus each day. Children under age 12 are unable to be vaccinated. The virus is spreading among the unvaccinated population, leaving children under age 12 vulnerable to the virus.

Only about 40% of Georgians are fully vaccinated and 44% have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

