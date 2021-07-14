Here’s how you can help DeKalb County students with school supplies

You can help students in need get the necessary school supplies this year when DeKalb County asks residents to “stuff the bus” with school supplies.

The county’s second Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive will take place July 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in two drop-off zones: The Gallery at South DeKalb Mall at 2801 Candler Road in Decatur and Northlake Mall, at 4800 Briarcliff Road in Atlanta.

“It’s important to ensure that every child in DeKalb County has the supplies needed to achieve success this 2021-2022 school year,” said Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson. “By donating essential school items, local residents are able to invest in the future of the students within their communities and, more importantly, assist parents who are experiencing financial hardship.”

Items needed include backpacks, hand sanitizer, paper, No. 2 pencils, black and blue ink pens, crayons, colored pencils, washable markers, rulers, safety scissors, binders of all sizes, spiral notebooks, pink wedge erasers, glue sticks, folders, highlighters, insulated lunch bags, earphones or earbuds, index cards, calculators, masks, disinfectant wipes and any other items associated with completing school assignments.

This event is open to anyone wanting to donate new back-to-school items. Event staff and volunteers will be on hand at each site to assist with unloading vehicles.

All supplies collected will be given to the DeKalb County School District and distributed to local students in need.

“Last year there was an overwhelming outpouring of support from the community,” said Cochran-Johnson. “My only ask is that this year we exceed last year’s contributions.”