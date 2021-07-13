Gwinnett County Police to team with mental health professionals on some calls

As part of a new partnership with View Point Health, The Gwinnett Police Department is launching a Police Mental Health Collaboration pilot program.

The program is a law enforcement based co-responder program that uses teams consisting of a police officer and a licensed mental health professional who will be able to provide on scene intervention for individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

The county’s first co-responder team consists of Cpl. T. Reed and Pej Mahdavi from View Point Health. The two are able to respond to calls as requested by a field supervisor and conduct follow up when needed.

“We are working with our partners to expand the program in the future,” said police department spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Richter. “Our goal is to allow better short-term outcomes for people in crisis and to provide preventative follow up work that can reduce repeated law enforcement contacts.”

If you or a loved one need assistance during a behavioral health crisis, please call 911. You can also call the Georgia Crisis and Access Line (GCAL) at 1-800-715-4225.