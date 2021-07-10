Atlanta police warn of criminals who bump your car and then carjack you

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is warning drivers of a recent rise in “bump and rob” crimes across the city.

In these types of crimes, a criminal will intentionally bump into another car, and when the driver gets out to check for damage and exchange insurance information, the criminal either robs or carjacks the driver.

Police are asking drivers to take the following safety measures if they get into a car accident in Atlanta to prevent these crimes.

Do not get out of your car. Instead, call 911.

Provide information on the car or people behind you to the 911 operator.

If needed, move your car to a well-lit area.

Wait for police to arrive before getting out of your car to check for damage.

