Arson suspected in Gwinnett County apartment fire

Gwinnett County fire investigators are trying to determine who is responsible for starting two fires at an apartment complex during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 2.

According to fire officials, a fire was in the breezeway and in an area of pine straw.

The incident occurred at 1705 Club Parkway in unincorporated Norcross. According to the lead investigator, thermal heat from the fire caused damage to the exterior of the building.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Gwinnett Fire Investigations Section at 678.518.4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1.800.282.5804. Georgia Arson Control, Inc. offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for arson.

Arson is a serious felony crime and is punishable by imprisonment and associated fines.

You can help prevent this type of crime by reporting suspicious activity to the police immediately by calling 9-1-1.