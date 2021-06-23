Around Georgia: Overturned car rescue in Vinings

The Cobb County Fire Department rescued someone from an overturned car yesterday in Vinings.

The patient was taken to the hospital in stable condition after being evacuated from the car, which had fallen down a slope.

Here are some pictures of the car and the rescue.

Blood Drive in Dade

The Dade County Sheriff’s Office would like you to consider donating with Blood Assurance. Your efforts will be rewarded. Donors may choose between a $10.00 Chipotle Gift Card or Blood Assurance Cooler Bag.

The blood drive is Tuesday, July 6th at the Sheriff’s Office Justice Building. More information is below.

Kemp honors Georgia’s top high school students

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was on hand to congratulate the top of Georgia’s high school classes during Valedictorian Day last week.

“The whole Kemp family and the State of Georgia are rooting for them, and we can’t wait to see what their bright futures hold,” Kemp said.





How does the Georgia World Congress Center Rank?

It may seem unusual to collect statistics on convention centers and to rank them, but someone has, and the Georgia World Congress Center came out looking pretty impressive.

To see how America’s largest convention centers stack up today, Quality Logo Products ranked America’s best and worst convention centers based on eight different categories (size, affordability, reviews, venue accessibility, walkability, sustainability, safety and cleanliness).

Results:

The Georgia World Congress Center ranks as the 7th best overall convention center in the U.S.

The Georgia World Congress Center is the 4th largest convention center in the U.S at 4,100,000 square feet.

The Georgia World Congress Center is the 8th most affordable convention center.

The Georgia World Congress Center is the 5th greenest convention center.

What Is This?: Here you will find a rolling list of shorter stories, announcements, photos and quick takes that may not be long enough to warrant full news stories. Check back for updates throughout the day.