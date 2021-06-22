Meet the new principal at Mulberry Creek Elementary School

CATAULA — The Harris County School District’s Board of Education has approved Amy Allen as the new principal for Mulberry Creek Elementary School in Cataula.

As the 2021-2022 school year marks her 26th year as an educator, Allen will be re-joining the Mulberry Creek family after serving as the assistant principal at Creekside Intermediate School since 2018.

About the appointment, Allen shared, “Having previously been a teacher at Mulberry Creek Elementary for 14 years, I am excited about the opportunity to work with students, faculty, staff and community members as I begin to serve in my first principalship. In this role, my goal is to raise the bar of achievement even higher than it is today as well as see us reach certification as a STEAM school.”

Superintendent Roger Couch commented on the appointment, “Having served here as a teacher for many years and as an assistant principal at Creekside, Principal Allen brings a wealth of district experience to the position. We are proud to have her within our District and at Mulberry Creek Elementary.”

Allen, a Columbus State University graduate, taught in the Muscogee County School District for six years. In 2003, she accepted a position within the HCSD as a Kindergarten teacher and began in that position in January 2004 at Mulberry Creek.

She will be assuming the position previously filled by the retiring principal, Beverly Weaver.

Denise Fox has been selected to fill Allen’s assistant principal position at Creekside, where she has most recently been teaching sixth grade math. She also has previously taught at Harris County High School and for the Muscogee County School District.

Allen, her husband, and their family have lived in the Fortson community for more than 10 years. Of their four children, two are graduates of Harris County High School and the other two are currently students within the District.

Classes will resume for the 2021-2022 academic year on Friday, August 6, 2021. Prior to that date, students and parents will have the opportunity to meet Allen at a Sneak-a-Peek event. Details will be released closer to the event.

The Harris County School District is in Hamilton, Georgia. For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call 706-628-4206.