GBI: Georgia man arrested for elder abuse and slaying of his grandfather

PINE MOUNTAIN — A 27-year-old Pine Mountain man has been arrested and charged with felony exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults and elder persons and one count of felony murder.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Joshua Deandre Grier was arrested in connection with the December slaying of his grandfather, 89-year-old James Terrel, also of Pine Mountain.

According to the GBI, Pine Mountain Police Department officers were dispatched to a home on Georgia Street in Pine Mountain regarding an assault on Dec. 1. Police say Grier assaulted Terrel, causing Terrel to fall and hit his head. Terrel later died on December 16.

Terrel’s body was transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur for an autopsy where it was determined that Terrel died as a result of the injuries he suffered from the fall.

Grier is currently incarcerated at the Harris County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.