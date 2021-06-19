Weather Update: Georgia already getting rain from Tropical Storm Claudette

Tropical Storm Claudette just made landfall in Louisiana this morning, and the National Weather Service is already reporting that Georgia is feeling the effects of the storm.

The weather service says rain from the storm has already been reported in South and Central Georgia and a flash flood watch will be going into effect after 2 p.m. today.

What to expect: Georgia is expected to get between two and five inches of rain between this afternoon and Monday morning. For metro Atlanta, and much of Georgia, heavy rain will be arriving this afternoon.

Isolated severe storms are expected and there is a chance that some of these storms will produce tornadoes. Severe storms are expected along and Southeast of I-85.

The Georgia Sun will keep you updated on the weather situation as it progresses this weekend.