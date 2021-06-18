Atlanta reacts to traffic as Kamala Harris comes to town

What is the main topic of conversation on social media when the Vice President of the United States visits Atlanta? Why, traffic of course.
Harris visited Atlanta today to urge Georgians to get vaccinated. But on social media, one of the most Atlanta things ever happened. Nevermind that that the first African American and first female Vice President visited Clark Atlanta University and Ebenezer Baptist Church. Nevermind that the Vice President was in town. Atlantans took to social media to talk about the traffic delays the vice presidential motorcade was causing.
Here are some of the best tweets about the Vice President’s visit and the traffic it brought.
Oh, and if you’re interested in what the veep actually had to say during her visit, you can read about that here.
Photo: 9wittgiggs / Shutterstock.com