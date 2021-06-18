Atlanta reacts to traffic as Kamala Harris comes to town

What is the main topic of conversation on social media when the Vice President of the United States visits Atlanta? Why, traffic of course.

Harris visited Atlanta today to urge Georgians to get vaccinated. But on social media, one of the most Atlanta things ever happened. Nevermind that that the first African American and first female Vice President visited Clark Atlanta University and Ebenezer Baptist Church. Nevermind that the Vice President was in town. Atlantans took to social media to talk about the traffic delays the vice presidential motorcade was causing.

Here are some of the best tweets about the Vice President’s visit and the traffic it brought.

Kamala Harris and the Democrats have a plot against the Atlanta Hawks and are sabotaging them by causing insane traffic in Atlanta so fans can’t make it to the game in time. I’m on to you June 18, 2021

Update: we tried to avoid the car crash blockage ended up in the middle of the @KamalaHarris traffic closures foe her visit in #Atlanta happening now. — Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) June 18, 2021

Kamala Harris messing up my travel — Adrian Potter 💫 (@CallMePotter) June 18, 2021

Atlanta had Kamala Harris & Beyoncé in the same week. Wtf!!!! — first la-dee (@CeesView) June 18, 2021

“These vaccines are safe and effective. It will save your life and the lives of people you love.”



US VP Kamala Harris urges Black Americans to get COVID jabs during her trip in Atlanta https://t.co/dNIuI2nPhh pic.twitter.com/uAUrDzBStl — Mohamed Yoosuf 🇲🇻🇦🇪 (@myoosuf2018) June 18, 2021

Baby, @KamalaHarris shut these atl highways DOWN!!!!!!! 85N is a dubbbbbbb. — Pour Homme (@italianloafers) June 18, 2021

I literally just met @VP @KamalaHarris, shook her hand, and took a photo together. Wild. — Kirk Brown 🇯🇲 (@kirkandre) June 18, 2021

Y’all this boy really just told me he thought Kamala Harris was the Mayor of ATL 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — B L M (@Dondodaaaaa) June 18, 2021

VP Kamala Harris is in town and traffic shows. — Jeff Pesos (@therashadj) June 18, 2021

Oh, and if you’re interested in what the veep actually had to say during her visit, you can read about that here.

Photo: 9wittgiggs / Shutterstock.com