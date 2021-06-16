Cars crash into Savannah College of Art and Design building

SAVANNAH — An overnight crash in Savannah resulted in multiple injuries after two Buicks crashed into a building on Victory Drive.

The chain of events started at about 11 p.m. when officers attempted to stop a black Buick sedan on 38th Street. Police say the driver fled from officers at a high rate of speed. He was traveling on Barnard Street and ran a red light at Victory Drive, crashing into the passenger side of a red Buick Encore traveling westbound on Victory Drive.

As a result of the impact, the Buick Encore spun and went across all lanes, coming to a final rest inside a Savannah College of Art and Design building at 201 W. Victory Drive. The black Buick also stuck a wall of the same building.

The driver of the black Buick and a 3-year-old passenger, who police say was not properly restrained in the vehicle, were transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the Buick Encore, was also transported to a hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

No one in the building was injured.

Upon release from the hospital, the driver of the black Buick was charged with fleeing to elude, reckless driving, serious injury by motor vehicle, too fast for conditions, disregarding traffic control device, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to register vehicle, no proof of insurance, failure to stop at stop sign, marijuana possession less than 1 oz., cruelty to children second degree, and felony habitual violator. He also has warrants in four jurisdictions outside of Chatham County.

The crash remains under investigation.