Around Georgia: Gopher Tortoises and lunch in Hazlehurst

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources in partnership with the University of Georgia and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, recently released juvenile gopher tortoises onto one of our wildlife management areas.

The wildlife division says about 44 tortoises were recovered as eggs from a sand mine in Jesup, hatched at the Coastal Ecology Lab, raised at the National Fish Hatchery in Warm Springs, and then released into starter burrows.

Below are some photos of the endangered tortoises.





A new place to eat in Hazlehurst

Three Magnolia Cafe’ is opening in Hazlehurst.

The grand opening of Downtown Hazlehurst’s newest restaurant is Saturday, June 19. Saturday hours are from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The restaurant, at 12 S. Tallahassee Street, at the corner of S. Tallahassee and Latimer streets, plans to have goodies including cinnamon rolls, scones, parfaits and bagels in the morning and wraps, paninis, sandwiches, salads and soup for lunch and dinner.

The building is in the historic and restored old Collins Loan Company and office of attorney Sammy Sayles. The building has been renovated and designed by owners Joel and Rory Chaney of Taluba Flats LLC.

City officials are reminding residents and visitors that more parking has been made available at the corner of S. Tallahassee and Hinson streets to accommodate the growth of the downtown area.

Below is the menu so you can plan your visit.

What Is This?: Here you will find a rolling list of shorter stories, announcements and quick takes that may not be long enough to warrant full news stories. Check back for updates throughout the day.