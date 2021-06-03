19-year-old Georgia man wanted for murder

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has obtained an arrest warrant for Felony Murder for 19-year-old Oscar James Bethune Jr., of Union Point. Bethune is wanted in connection with the murder of Thomas Griffin in Greensboro, on Wednesday, June 2.

According to the GBI, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a 911 call regarding a man who had been shot on Chapel Street in Greensboro just before noon. Greensboro police officers and Greene County deputies responded to the area and upon arrival, they discovered 56-year-old Thomas Griffin, of Union Point, dead from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The preliminary investigation revealed Griffin was shot near Chapel Street in Greensboro Georgia by an individual in a white vehicle. GBI officials say they believe Bethune was driving the white vehicle at the time of the shooting. The vehicle has been recovered and is being processed by the GBI.

Bethune was last known to be on foot.

The GBI investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident and/or the whereabouts of Bethune is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 706-453-7555 or the GBI Region 6 office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.