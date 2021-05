DECATUR – Briarcliff Way NE, between Clifton Road NE and Old Briarcliff Road NE, will be closed to through-traffic from midnight to 4 a.m., Saturday, May 22, to facilitate the filming of Emergency in Decatur.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

