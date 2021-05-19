Soon the Atlanta police department will be able to detect gunshots in the city

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department, in partnership with the Atlanta Police Foundation, is conducting a test of new ShotSpotter technology that can detect the origin of a gunshot in real time.

ShotSpotter alerts police within 60 seconds of when a shot is fired, pinpointing the number of shots and location of the gun use.

The technology will be tested at no cost to the City of Atlanta for three months in a five-mile corridor on Atlanta’s Westside as part of the police department and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ efforts to address gun crimes.

“The Atlanta Police Department is committed to exploring technologies that can contribute to more efficient policing and effective enforcement,” said Chief Rodney Bryant. “Technology coupled with old-fashion police work will be beneficial in our efforts to stop gun violence in our city.”

ShotSpotter technology uses a combination of audio sensors and artificial intelligence to detect and locate gunshots.

According to ShotSpotter, only 10 to 20 percent of gun related incidents are reported to 911 centers across the country. ShotSpotter technology tested successfully by other large urban police departments, dramatically increasing law enforcement response to gunfire incidents.

At the end of the pilot, the police department will assess the success of the program to determine whether they will employ similar technology long term.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Two Georgia teenagers dead from apparent gunshot wounds