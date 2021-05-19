Gwinnett Police identify victims in Tuesday shooting, suspect arrested

LAWRENCEVILLE — The Gwinnett Police Department is investigating a shooting at Reflections on Sweetwater Apartments.

According to police, shortly after 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a “person shot” call at 3405 Sweetwater Road. Officers found one woman dead in building No. 6. Another female victim was transported to a local hospital.

The victim in this case has been identified as 62-year-old Gracie Miller, of Duluth. Detectives have arrested 53-year-old Bryan Miller.

According to police, the motive in this case is believed to be domestic related. The other victim has been identified as 44-year-old Shamome Morris, of New York. Morris is believed to be a relative who was visiting at the time of the incident. She was injured but is expected to survive.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

The case number is 21-038570.

