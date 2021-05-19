Here’s why Medlock Bridge was shut down Wednesday morning

UPDATE: The roadway has been cleared and the road is now open, according to the Johns Creek Police Department.

JOHNS CREEK — Drivers in Johns Creek can expect heavy delays this morning due to a crash on Medlock Bridge Road near Old Alabama Road.

According to the Johns Creek Police Department, the wreck, which left an SUV turned on its side, did not cause any life-threatening injuries.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area of possible.

