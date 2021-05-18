Gwinnett County Police Department mourns death of police K9 Zane

The Gwinnett County Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Zane, who died from Cancer May.

According to the police department, K9 Zane was a valuable member of the department who served with the police department from May 2014 to May 2021.

“K9 Zane was a huge asset to the county, and he loved to work,” police department spokesperson Hideshi Valle said.

K9 Zane had a successful career. K9 Zane was originally assigned to work with K9 Officer P. Tremblay, but was transferred to Cpl. A. Carlyle in 2019, when Tremblay was activated by the US Military. K9 Zane had 443 K9 Deployments, 42 patrol apprehensions, 49 narcotic apprehensions and 52 evidence tecoveries.

“K9 Zane will be missed by everyone who was privileged enough to work with him during his career,” Valle said.

