Power Outages Persist Across South Georgia Due to Tropical Storm Debby

As Tropical Storm Debby moves through South Georgia, residents are facing extended power outages, particularly in Echols County and nearby areas. Slash Pine EMC is actively working to restore power to affected communities, but challenges remain due to the storm’s impact.

Why It Matters

The outages come during intense summer heat, posing health and safety risks for those without power. With electricity needed for cooling, refrigeration, and medical equipment, quick restoration is critical for residents.

Key Details

Echols County : The areas of Lake Park, Mayday, and Statenville are experiencing outages expected to last until Tuesday morning. Restoration timelines are subject to change as work progresses.

: The areas of Lake Park, Mayday, and Statenville are experiencing outages expected to last until Tuesday morning. Restoration timelines are subject to change as work progresses. Manor and Ware County : Residents should prepare for an extended outage due to storm-related damage. Updates will be provided on Slash Pine EMC’s Facebook page as conditions evolve.

: Residents should prepare for an extended outage due to storm-related damage. Updates will be provided on Slash Pine EMC’s Facebook page as conditions evolve. Other Affected Areas: Power restoration status remains undetermined for Ray City, Teeterville, Naylor, and Fargo. Residents in these areas are advised to monitor local news and Slash Pine EMC communications for updates.

Data Point

Thousands of homes and businesses across South Georgia have been impacted by Tropical Storm Debby, with significant efforts underway to restore power and provide assistance to those in need.

Call to Action

Residents are encouraged to follow Slash Pine EMC on social media for the latest updates and report any additional outages or damage to their local service provider. It’s also important to check on neighbors, especially the elderly and those with medical needs.

