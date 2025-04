Share

MARTA has introduced a new online trip planner aimed at making travel easier for its customers. The web application gives riders real-time information about bus and train arrivals, schedules, routes, and service alerts.

The mobile-friendly tool is designed to simplify trip planning and reduce the need for printed maps and paper schedules. It supports MARTA’s ongoing commitment to improving service and protecting the environment.

Riders can access the trip planner at tracker.itsmarta.com/plan.