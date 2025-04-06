Four Children and Their Mother Die in Fiery Crash on I-95 in Georgia

A mother and her four children died Sunday morning when their rental car burst into flames after a collision on I-95 in McIntosh County.

What Happened: Georgia State Police say the crash took place around 6 a.m. Sunday when two vehicles collided on southbound I-95.

The victims were identified as 27-year-old Reagan Dougan and her four children, aged 9, 4, 2, and 3 months.

A passenger in the second vehicle survived and was transported to a hospital.

More Details: Troopers report Dougan was driving a rental car from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Florida to meet her husband.

Authorities have notified Dougan’s husband of the tragedy.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Safety Context: I-95 is one of the most heavily traveled highways in the eastern United States, stretching from Maine to Florida, and sees millions of travelers each year.