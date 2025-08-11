If you drive in Douglas County, plan around a full closure on Cedar Terrace Road. The county will shut the road from Lee Road to Mt. Vernon Road from 9a.m. August 11 to 9 a.m. August 13.

🚗 What It Means For You: Leave early, expect delays, and follow detours. This may affect school drop-offs, work commutes, and deliveries those two days.

🛠️ What’s Happening: Crews are closing Cedar Terrace Road for construction.

Where: Between Lee Road and Mt. Vernon Road

When: 9 a.m. Monday, August 11, through 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 13

The county advises using the posted detour and checking the detour map.

🧭 Between The Lines: This is a full closure. Do not drive around barricades.

Give extra time during the morning and afternoon rush.

Use traffic apps to route around backups near Lee Road and Mt. Vernon Road.

📌 The Big Picture: Summer road work is peaking as schools return. Short, full closures let crews finish faster but can snarl local traffic for a couple of days.

📎 The Sources: Douglas County Government.

