If you drive in Douglas County, plan around a full closure on Cedar Terrace Road. The county will shut the road from Lee Road to Mt. Vernon Road from 9a.m. August 11 to 9 a.m. August 13.
🚗 What It Means For You: Leave early, expect delays, and follow detours. This may affect school drop-offs, work commutes, and deliveries those two days.
🛠️ What’s Happening: Crews are closing Cedar Terrace Road for construction.
- Where: Between Lee Road and Mt. Vernon Road
- When: 9 a.m. Monday, August 11, through 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 13
- The county advises using the posted detour and checking the detour map.
🧭 Between The Lines: This is a full closure. Do not drive around barricades.
- Give extra time during the morning and afternoon rush.
- Use traffic apps to route around backups near Lee Road and Mt. Vernon Road.
📌 The Big Picture: Summer road work is peaking as schools return. Short, full closures let crews finish faster but can snarl local traffic for a couple of days.
📎 The Sources: Douglas County Government.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.