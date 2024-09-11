Comcast Network Technician Saves Life of Rome Resident

Blake Kirby’s quick thinking and courage avert a potential tragedy

A routine service call turned into a heroic mission when Comcast employee Blake Kirby stepped up to rescue a resident in need.

Kirby, a network technician for Comcast’s South region, was in the middle of his workday when he heard cries for help coming from a nearby wooded area. The sounds led him to Bill Williams, a local resident living with dementia, trapped face down in the shallow water of a drainage ditch after wandering away from home.

Without hesitation, Kirby sprang into action. He managed to pull Bill from the ditch and drove him safely back to his home, reuniting him with his anxious family. Bill’s wife expressed deep gratitude for Kirby’s speedy and selfless response.

“I’d like to give Blake Kirby a huge thank you for rescuing my husband from a dangerous situation,” said Barbara Williams, Bill’s wife. “He made sure Bill was okay, and his concern and quick actions most likely saved Bill’s life.”

Despite all the praise, Kirby, who has been with Comcast for 22 years, downplayed his role in the rescue.

“To be honest, I believe anyone in my position would have done the same thing,” he said, humbly reflecting on the incident. “It’s just the right thing to do. My father is an older gentleman, and I would hope someone would help him the way I helped Bill.”

“Blake’s selfless act is a testament to his character and dedication to service,” said Steve Rush, Kirby’s supervisor. “His quick thinking and bravery inspire us all. We’re incredibly proud to have him as part of our team.”

After a few days, Kirby made it a point to check on Bill and is happy to report Bill is doing better and looking much stronger.

At Comcast, going above and beyond for customers isn’t just encouraged—it’s part of the company culture.

“Blake Kirby’s actions are a perfect example of how our employees embody Comcast’s commitment to serving our customers and communities,” said Mike McArdle, Regional Vice President for Comcast’s South region. “His sharp instincts and dedication to helping others reflect the values we strive to uphold every day.”