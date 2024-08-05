Atlanta Ranks 10th Among Best Cities for Working Parents

Atlanta, known for its Southern charm and bustling business scene, has been ranked as the 10th best city for working parents in the United States. This ranking shows the city’s appeal with a mix of affordable childcare, a high percentage of remote workers, and a strong presence of pediatricians.

Why It Matters

Atlanta’s high ranking showcases its strengths in supporting working parents, offering a conducive environment that balances work and family life. This ranking is not just a feather in Atlanta’s cap but also a reflection of the city’s evolving infrastructure that prioritizes both work flexibility and family support.

Key Details

Top Southern City : Atlanta ranks 3rd among Southern cities.

: Atlanta ranks 3rd among Southern cities. Remote Work Flexibility : With 23.2% of its workforce working remotely, Atlanta boasts the 6th highest share of remote workers, offering flexibility to parents balancing work and childcare.

: With 23.2% of its workforce working remotely, Atlanta boasts the 6th highest share of remote workers, offering flexibility to parents balancing work and childcare. Coworking Spaces : The city has 0.89 coworking spaces per square meter, ranking it 6th nationally. This prevalence of coworking spaces provides an adaptable work environment for parents.

: The city has 0.89 coworking spaces per square meter, ranking it 6th nationally. This prevalence of coworking spaces provides an adaptable work environment for parents. Office Jobs : Atlanta has a high percentage of office jobs, with 77% of its jobs in this sector, ranking it 9th in this category.

: Atlanta has a high percentage of office jobs, with 77% of its jobs in this sector, ranking it 9th in this category. Affordable Childcare : Atlanta offers the 8th lowest childcare costs, with households spending an average of 13% of their median income, approximately $10,422 annually.

: Atlanta offers the 8th lowest childcare costs, with households spending an average of 13% of their median income, approximately $10,422 annually. Healthcare Access: The city ranks 13th in pediatrician density, with 169 pediatricians per 100,000 children, ensuring accessible healthcare for families.

Data Point

Washington D.C. leads the national rankings with 25% of its workforce being remote and 350 pediatricians per 100,000 children, showcasing a significant gap even between the top-ranking cities and Atlanta.

Additional Resources

As Atlanta maintains its commitment to being a great place for working parents, it continues to set a standard for other cities striving to balance economic opportunities with quality family life.