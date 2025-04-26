Peachtree City Restaurant Scores 29 on Health Inspection

Share

Green Ginger, a restaurant in Peachtree City, received a failing score of 29 out of 100 during a routine health inspection on April 22.

The inspection revealed temperature control issues with cold foods stored above the safe temperature of 41°F, including chicken, tofu, shrimp, sprouts, milk, and raw beef. The inspector noted that cooling methods for hot foods were inadequate, with cooked chicken dropping only from 123°F to 107°F after one hour.

Other violations included raw chicken stored above ready-to-eat foods, missing date markings on prepared foods, chemicals stored with food items, and employees wearing jewelry while preparing food.

The person in charge corrected several violations during the inspection, including removing improperly stored drinks, discarding food at unsafe temperatures, and relocating chemicals to appropriate storage areas.

What We Don’t Know: The report doesn’t indicate whether the restaurant has addressed all violations or if a follow-up inspection has been scheduled. It’s also unclear if the health department imposed any operational restrictions on the establishment following the inspection.

By The Numbers:

29/100: Overall inspection score

22: Total violations documented

9: Critical violations that could directly contribute to foodborne illness

13: Non-critical violations related to maintenance and cleanliness

In Context: According to Georgia Department of Public Health standards, any score below 70 is considered unsatisfactory. Restaurants with failing scores typically must correct all critical violations and undergo a follow-up inspection.

Take Action: Customers can check health inspection scores for any Georgia restaurant through the Georgia Department of Public Health website or by calling (943) 209-8057 for more information.