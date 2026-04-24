Listen to this post

Georgia firefighters responded to 31 new wildfires Friday, burning 266 acres statewide as drought conditions show no sign of letting up.

What’s Happening: The Georgia Forestry Commission reported the new fires Friday. They are separate from two large blazes already burning in South Georgia that have grown significantly since federal emergency funds were approved for them three days ago.

The Two Major Fires: The Pineland Road Fire in Clinch and Echols Counties has grown to 31,307 acres and is only 10% contained. The Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County has topped 5,000 acres and is 15% contained.

By the Numbers:

31 new wildfires reported Friday

266 acres burned by the new fires

31,307 acres burned by the Pineland Road Fire

More than 5,000 acres burned by the Highway 82 Fire

10% containment on the Pineland Road Fire

15% containment on the Highway 82 Fire

What’s Important: No significant rainfall is in the forecast. Officials say wildfire activity across Georgia remains elevated, and this year’s fires have already surpassed the state’s five-year average.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone near an active fire should follow all local instructions, including road closures and evacuation orders. Drivers should slow down anywhere smoke is reducing visibility. Flying a drone near a wildfire is illegal and can force firefighting aircraft to land, slowing efforts to control the fire.

The Path Forward: Dry conditions are expected to persist, keeping fire danger high across Georgia with no clear end in sight.