Georgia firefighters responded to 31 new wildfires Friday, burning 266 acres statewide as drought conditions show no sign of letting up.
What’s Happening: The Georgia Forestry Commission reported the new fires Friday. They are separate from two large blazes already burning in South Georgia that have grown significantly since federal emergency funds were approved for them three days ago.
The Two Major Fires: The Pineland Road Fire in Clinch and Echols Counties has grown to 31,307 acres and is only 10% contained. The Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County has topped 5,000 acres and is 15% contained.
By the Numbers:
- 31 new wildfires reported Friday
- 266 acres burned by the new fires
- 31,307 acres burned by the Pineland Road Fire
- More than 5,000 acres burned by the Highway 82 Fire
- 10% containment on the Pineland Road Fire
- 15% containment on the Highway 82 Fire
What’s Important: No significant rainfall is in the forecast. Officials say wildfire activity across Georgia remains elevated, and this year’s fires have already surpassed the state’s five-year average.
How This Affects Real People: Anyone near an active fire should follow all local instructions, including road closures and evacuation orders. Drivers should slow down anywhere smoke is reducing visibility. Flying a drone near a wildfire is illegal and can force firefighting aircraft to land, slowing efforts to control the fire.
The Path Forward: Dry conditions are expected to persist, keeping fire danger high across Georgia with no clear end in sight.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.