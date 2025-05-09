How to Get a Job With Richmond County Schools

The Richmond County School System is looking to fill open positions at its annual Spring Career Fair on May 17, where recruiters and hiring managers will conduct on-site interviews.

“Joining the Richmond County School System means becoming part of a team deeply committed to empowering every learner, every day,” said Dr. Melissa Shepard, Chief Human Resources Officer. “That commitment extends to both our students and our professionals. We’re proud to offer rewarding careers with competitive benefits, opportunities for growth, and a collaborative culture where every employee helps shape the future of our 28,000 students.”

The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon at Westside Comprehensive High School gymnasium at 1002 Patriots Way in Augusta.

Job seekers can view all openings on the district’s website at rcboe.org/work4rcss.