Fayetteville residents will have a chance to try a wide variety of local food options during the upcoming Food Truck Frenzy on April 17.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 140 Stonewall Avenue and is hosted by Fayette County Parks and Recreation.

Food vendors include Lobster Dogs, Essential Bowls, La ChaCha, Reggae Vybz, Donut NV, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and The Chocolate Box.

For more information, contact arinehart@fayettecountyga.gov or call 770-716-4317.