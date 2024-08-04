Pregnant Woman Shot in Georgia: Suspect in Custody

A pregnant woman was shot multiple times in Albany, prompting a swift response from law enforcement agencies to apprehend the suspect, Alonzo Solomon, 31. He was arrested and faces several charges, including aggravated assault and firearm possession by a convicted felon.

🔍 The Details: Solomon was arrested after he allegedly shot a pregnant woman multiple times. The arrest took place around 3 p.m. on August 2. Solomon was taken to the Dougherty County Jail and charged with the following offenses:

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Assault on an Unborn Child

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Firearm Possession by a Convicted Felon

Firearm Use by a Convicted Felon

📊 By the Numbers:

— Time of arrest 5 charges — Including aggravated assault and firearm possession by a convicted felon

📞 What You Can Do: Anyone with information on this or any other active cases is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 229-436-TIPS or reach out to an investigator at 229-431-2100. Community support and information sharing are crucial in aiding ongoing investigations and enhancing public safety.