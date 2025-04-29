Peeping Tom Arrested After Peering Into Albany Apartment Windows

Share

A 56-year-old Albany man faces charges after allegedly spying on residents at a local apartment complex during predawn hours.

What We Know: Coneleski Denard Stewart Sr. was arrested on April 28, 2025, and charged with Peeping Tom after he reportedly confessed to investigators.

Multiple residents at Gable Homes apartments on Friendship Drive filed complaints in March about a suspicious man lurking around their homes in the early morning. Residents provided police with surveillance video showing the suspect peeping through windows.

During questioning, police say Stewart admitted he was the person captured in the footage. He was subsequently taken to Dougherty County Jail.

In Context: Under Georgia law, Peeping Tom behavior is classified as a misdemeanor offense, punishable by up to 12 months in jail and fines. The offense involves intentionally peering through the windows or doors of a dwelling or building to spy on or invade the privacy of its occupants.

Take Action: Residents concerned about privacy and security can take several steps to protect themselves:

Install motion-sensor lighting around entry points

Consider adding security cameras that cover vulnerable areas

Report suspicious activity immediately to the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100

Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to contact Albany Police investigators.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.