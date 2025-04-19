Man Found Shot Dead in a Vehicle in Gwinnett County

Share

Gwinnett County Police discovered a man shot dead inside a vehicle on Bryant Drive around 5 p.m. on April 19. Officers from the Bay Creek Precinct responded to reports of a shooting and found the victim deceased at the scene. The Homicide Unit, Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Medical Examiner’s Office all responded to investigate.

What We Don’t Know: Police have not released the victim’s name as they work to notify family members. Investigators haven’t determined a motive for the shooting or identified any suspects. No arrests have been made in connection with the case.

In Context: This shooting adds to growing concerns about gun violence in Gwinnett County.

Take Action: Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Reference case number GP250027512 when providing information.